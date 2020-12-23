Not so long on the market, the first Aston martin crossover, the DBX, already benefits from a special edition. The DBX has been revealed in an exclusive ‘Q by Aston Martin’ specification to celebrate the brand’s innovative partnership with legendary single malt whisky distillery, Bowmore.

The striking Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition has been created by the marque’s personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin, in celebration of the partnership between the two British luxury brands. Just 18 special edition Bowmore DBX’s will be built before they are delivered to customers at a private lifestyle experience in Scotland.

The Bowmore DBX is enrobed in a striking paint colour, named Bowmore Blue, an existing archive colour which has been brought back exclusively by Q by Aston Martin for this car. Customers will have the option to choose an alternative exterior paint colour should they so wish. Xenon Grey paint, which displays a blue metallic fleck throughout, will be offered as an additional exterior option. Bowmore-branded copper inlays using copper from the original whisky still have been used to accent the side strakes of the DBX, as a nod to the traditions maintained by the company.

Customers can choose either the Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone interior, both choices accented throughout by flashes of Bowmore Tweed, reflecting the company’s Islay ancestry. Created by the world-renowned Islay Woollen Mill, which was first established in 1883, the subtle and sophisticated design, incorporates copper and blue inspired by the island’s terroir and lochs, making it inherently unique to Bowmore and its island home.

In addition, the interior holds many Q by Aston Martin design details such as polished copper cupholders, and sill plaques, made of recycled copper from the original Bowmore still. The gloss black centre console trim inlay features bespoke hand-laid, copper foil detailing. Each car comes with a selection of specially designed Q by Aston Martin accessories such as a Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall.

Each of the 18 Bowmore DBX owners will be invited to an exclusive Aston Martin Art of Living experience in Scotland. Guests will travel to Edinburgh where they will be presented with their own special edition DBX, before embarking on a 170-mile road trip through the spectacular Scottish countryside, taking in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park before driving onto the ferry bound for Islay.

Aston Martin’s unique partnership with Bowmore has already created ‘Black Bowmore DB5 1964’, bringing together an exceptional single malt and a genuine piston from the legendary Aston Martin DB5. As the two iconic brands continue to collaborate, further luxury products and incredible lifestyle experiences will follow.

The Q by Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition is on sale globally now and customer deliveries will take place in Q4 2021.