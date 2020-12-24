The third Maserati to feature a fresh new design on the US market is the company’s first SUV, the Levante.

“The Maserati of SUVs” is instantly recognizable from a distance, thanks to its grille, which was inspired by the sensational Alfieri concept, but also pays homage to historic Maserati cars like the Tipo 60 Birdcage. With MY21, Levante also updates its front to feature the innovative front grille with tuning fork design. This front grille comes in chrome for the GranLusso trim and Piano Black for the GranSport.

Like the sedans, Levante MY21 will also be equipped with the new boomerang design rear light clusters, as described for Ghibli and Quattroporte. A new style that refreshes the Levante’s look very effectively.

The existing differences between the various trims remain unchanged for 2021 version. On the GranSport trim the side air intakes in the lower fascia have a more aggressive design, defined by two aerodynamic wings that give a sense of further stability, visually “pushing” the weight of the car’s nose towards the massive front wheels. The side bezel blades and the splitter are styled to improve the airflow distribution. The wider, more muscular rear end has a sharper horizontal element and a body-color lower extractor embracing the four exhaust tips.

Alongside the sportier bumpers, the GranSport exterior is also discernible for the front and rear Piano Black inserts, the GranSport badges on the front fenders, the gloss red brake calipers and the 20-inch Nereo wheels.

The GranLusso trim is identified on the exterior by a series of elegant chrome inserts in the front fascia, silver front/rear skid plates, body color rear spoiler, gloss black-painted brake calipers, 19-inch Zefiro alloy wheels and GranLusso badges on the fenders.

With effect from 2021 all Maserati cars are connected thanks to the new Maserati Connect program.

Having the Maserati connected at all times enables an eye to be kept on the car’s health, and Maserati Connect will alert the driver when a service is due, improving the customer care experience.

Maserati Connect also enhances safety and security, with assistance in emergencies and in case of car theft.

With a Smartphone or Smartwatch, drivers can always stay in contact with their Maserati thanks to the Maserati Connect app; this is also possible from home via their virtual personal assistant (Amazon Alexa & Google Assist).