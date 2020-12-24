Jaguar built some legendary cars during its existence, but the most iconic one is clearly the E-type. And its time to celebrate this. Jaguar is marking the sixtieth anniversary of the E-type sports car in 2021 with the introduction of a limited-edition F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition.

Only 60 of these all-wheel drive sports cars, which are based on the supercharged, 575-hp F-TYPE R, will be available for sale worldwide—each one hand-finished by the personalization experts at SV Bespoke.

A specially curated commemorative specification includes solid Sherwood Green paintwork, an original E-type color not offered on a new Jaguar since the 1960s, and a model-exclusive, extended duo-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather interior trim. The limited-run F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition also features a unique aluminum console finisher, inspired by the rear-view mirror casing of E-type; the E-type 60th anniversary logo, which is embossed on the headrests of the lightweight Performance seats; and E-type 60 badging shared with the limited-edition E-type 60 Collection vehicles, which were announced by Jaguar Classic earlier this year. Commemorative treadplates, an SV Bespoke commissioning plaque and Caraway-edged carpet mats provide finishing touches.

The F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition is available in both coupe and convertible body styles with exclusive Diamond-Turned Gloss Black 20-inch forged alloy wheels, Gloss Black and Chrome exterior accents, and black brake calipers. Each Heritage 60 Edition will be built at the Castle Bromwich plant in the United Kingdom and finished by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire.

F-TYPE R, which forms the basis of the F-TYPE Heritage 60 Edition, embodies Jaguar design DNA in its purest form. The two-seat, all-wheel drive sports car offers a perfect balance of performance and driver reward with an even more muscular, assertive design and a cabin defined by rich, luxurious materials and beautiful details. The sprint from 0-60mph takes just 3.5 seconds, while maximum speed is an electronically limited 186mph.