Along the new Ghibli, Maserati is also introducing the updated Quattroporte, the flagship sedan of the Italian Trident. It has a modified front grille, with the same design ingredient as on the Ghibli: the tuning fork. On the Quattroporte, again, the front grille comes in chrome for the GranLusso trim and Piano Black for GranSport.

At the rear, Quattroporte also adopts the new boomerang design light cluster in all trims, with the same characteristics as described for Ghibli. The distinguishing features of the GranLusso and GranSport trims are unchanged from the previous models. One of the identifying details of the GranLusso trim is its front lower fascia design, featuring an elegant floating-bridge element and a very understated splitter, and rounded off with a chrome bumper finish and body-color bumper profiles.

The profile incorporates side skirts, while on the rear the look is even cleaner, characterized by a retro-reflector beautifully integrated in the car’s line and the body-colored spoiler. The Quattroporte GranSport features center and side air intakes with dedicated design, which improves the cooling function while showcasing an aggressive front area. The bumper’s lower fascia is linked to the grille with aerodynamic-inspired splits. The back is characterized by a striking composition of the central panel and the two cut outs at the outside edges that focus attention on the exhausts. A Piano Black spoiler completes the rear view.

The main changes to the interior of the MY21 are concentrated in the central display and instrument cluster, with major updates introduced. The central screen, enlarged from 8”4 with a ratio of 4:3 to 10”1 with a ratio of 16:10, is now frameless for a more contemporary look, with almost all the surrounding bezel removed. This new high-resolution display with multi-touch function carries a new graphic interface that mixes black with a golden color to enhance its elegance. The glass in the top of the display is now curved for a more elegant, less sharp-edged effect.

The resolution and graphics of the display between the rev counter and speedometer have also been updated; they now match those of the large central screen, with the introduction of gilded surrounds for a more distinctive, luxurious look.