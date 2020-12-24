After a long wait, Acura finally unveiled the MDX and its US price for the US market. Occupying its new position as the brand flagship, the next-generation Acura MDX marks a quantum leap forward.

Fully developed around Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA, and built on an all-new platform designed for new levels of performance, the 2022 MDX will arrive at dealers Feb. 2 with Price starting at $46,900.

Dimensionally, the new MDX sits on a 2.8-inch longer wheelbase, with a stance that’s 1.4 inches wider in the front and rear.

Perhaps the most significant dimensional change is the dash-to-axle ratio, which has been extended by nearly 6 inches. This lengthens the hood line significantly, giving MDX a premium “cab rearward” proportion, and emphasizing the power under its long and sharply creased hood. The new look is accentuated by a multi-faceted Diamond Pentagon grille and new four-element JewelEye LED headlights with an embedded Chicane daytime running light. Three-dimensional sculpting under the headlights serve to visually widen the front, blending to the fog light housing at the bottom.

The 2022 Acura MDX will be available in two standard (non-metallic) color finishes and six premium colors including two new offerings; Phantom Violet Pearl first offered on the 2021 TLX and an all-new Liquid Carbon Metallic. Apex Blue Pearl returns as an exclusive color offered on the MDX A-Spec. Gloss black accents front to rear, darkened headlight and taillight treatment and Shark-Gray wheels add a distinct sport appearance to the MDX A-Spec.

First-class front seat comfort is enabled via next-generation Acura sport seats featuring 12-way adjustment, three-way seat heating and three-position memory – all standard. MDX A-Spec adds ventilated front seats while the Advance Package gains additional power-adjusting side bolsters and thigh extensions for 16-way adjustment.

MDX also will be available in six different interior color schemes, depending on package, including Ebony, Parchment, Graystone and Espresso. A-Spec models will be available exclusively in either Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede inserts. MDX with Technology Package and above feature seats wrapped in a rich, soft-touch Milano leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching while Advance Package models add contrast piping for all three rows.

The 2022 Acura MDX features the new, all-digital Acura Precision Cockpit, which replaces physical gauges with a customizable 12.3-inch driver’s meter. The new Precision Cockpit conveys information to the driver in personalized fashion, with drivers able to choose between two distinct appearances – Advanced and Crafted. In addition to different displays for the main gauges, a fully configurable content selection is available to the right of the display for functions such as navigation, trip computer, AcuraWatch, maintenance, tire pressure, SH-AWD® status and a G-meter. Also new for 2022, MDX Advance Package benefits from a 10.5-inch full color Head-Up Display (HUD) that can show critical vehicle alerts, collision warnings, navigation instructions, vehicle speed, and incoming calls and texts.

For the first time, the 3.5-liter V6 in MDX is paired with Acura’s 10-speed automatic transmission with Sequential SportShift and standard paddle shifters. The transmission offers a wider gear ratio range, more discrete gears, four-gear direct downshifts and lower first gear compared to the previous 9-speed automatic transmission.