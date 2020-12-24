After a long wait, Acura finally unveiled the MDX and its US price for the US market. Occupying its new position as the brand flagship, the next-generation Acura MDX marks a quantum leap forward.

Fully developed around Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA, and built on an all-new platform designed for new levels of performance, the 2022 MDX will arrive at dealers Feb. 2 with Price starting at $46,900.

Dimensionally, the new MDX sits on a 2.8-inch longer wheelbase, with a stance that’s 1.4 inches wider in the front and rear.

Perhaps the most significant dimensional change is the dash-to-axle ratio, which has been extended by nearly 6 inches. This lengthens the hood line significantly, giving MDX a premium “cab rearward” proportion, and emphasizing the power under its long and sharply creased hood. The new look is accentuated by a multi-faceted Diamond Pentagon grille and new four-element JewelEye LED headlights with an embedded Chicane daytime running light. Three-dimensional sculpting under the headlights serve to visually widen the front, blending to the fog light housing at the bottom.

SEE ALSO:  New Acura MDX prototype teased

The 2022 Acura MDX will be available in two standard (non-metallic) color finishes and six premium colors including two new offerings; Phantom Violet Pearl first offered on the 2021 TLX and an all-new Liquid Carbon Metallic. Apex Blue Pearl returns as an exclusive color offered on the MDX A-Spec. Gloss black accents front to rear, darkened headlight and taillight treatment and Shark-Gray wheels add a distinct sport appearance to the MDX A-Spec.

First-class front seat comfort is enabled via next-generation Acura sport seats featuring 12-way adjustment, three-way seat heating and three-position memory – all standard. MDX A-Spec adds ventilated front seats while the Advance Package gains additional power-adjusting side bolsters and thigh extensions for 16-way adjustment.

SEE ALSO:  2021 Acura TLX suspension detailed

MDX also will be available in six different interior color schemes, depending on package, including Ebony, Parchment, Graystone and Espresso. A-Spec models will be available exclusively in either Ebony or Red leather with black Ultrasuede inserts. MDX with Technology Package and above feature seats wrapped in a rich, soft-touch Milano leather seating surfaces with contrast stitching while Advance Package models add contrast piping for all three rows.

The 2022 Acura MDX features the new, all-digital Acura Precision Cockpit, which replaces physical gauges with a customizable 12.3-inch driver’s meter. The new Precision Cockpit conveys information to the driver in personalized fashion, with drivers able to choose between two distinct appearances – Advanced and Crafted. In addition to different displays for the main gauges, a fully configurable content selection is available to the right of the display for functions such as navigation, trip computer, AcuraWatch, maintenance, tire pressure, SH-AWD® status and a G-meter. Also new for 2022, MDX Advance Package benefits from a 10.5-inch full color Head-Up Display (HUD) that can show critical vehicle alerts, collision warnings, navigation instructions, vehicle speed, and incoming calls and texts.

SEE ALSO:  2022 Acura MDX first teaser picture

For the first time, the 3.5-liter V6 in MDX is paired with Acura’s 10-speed automatic transmission with Sequential SportShift and standard paddle shifters. The transmission offers a wider gear ratio range, more discrete gears, four-gear direct downshifts and lower first gear compared to the previous 9-speed automatic transmission.

 