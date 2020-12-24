Maserati renews its US range and introduces its 2021 Ghibli model. The list of updates includes an updated new front grille. This new front grille is characterized by a distinctive feature: the Maserati tuning fork. In fact, the updated front grille is based on this shape, and comes in chrome in the GranLusso trim and in even more aggressive, sportier Piano Black in the GranSport trim.

Like the other cars in the Trident Brand’s range, Ghibli also transforms its rear look, with the development of a new light cluster with a style known as boomerang design, inspired by many historic Maserati models and typical of the Brand’s genetic identity. It is a distinctive feature of all MY21 cars and appears on all Ghibli MY21 trims.

To emphasize the boomerang shape, the clusters have been produced with a state-of-the-art 3K injection moulding technology, thanks to which the unit has been given a three-color lens: black around the edge, red in the middle and clear in the bottom section. The light cluster is produced in 2 versions: black for the attractive “Black pack” trims and lighter for the more refined GranLusso trims, achieved by just varying the color of the internal upper surround.

There is no change in the differentiation between GranLusso and GranSport with regard to all other details. Ghibli GranLusso stands out for its enhanced exterior finish. As in previous trims, it is created using exclusive materials and with special features in the finest tradition of Italian craftsmanship. Externally, alongside the Adaptive Full LED headlights, the trim is distinguished for the chrome inserts on the front bumper, the GranLusso badge at the base of the front wing, the body-color side skirts, the black brake calipers and the 19-inch Poseidone alloy wheels.