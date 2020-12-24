Ford F-150 was launched this year, but we can already see some special editions, created to appeal to US customer.

F-150 Tremor has been designed and engineered for customers seeking more off-road capability than the available FX4 package and is the result of watching how customers use their trucks for life out in cornfields, on dusty two-tracks, in muddy bogs and on rock-strewn trails. Ford off-roading veterans listened to those customers to create a truck that would handle their demanding lifestyle. All the added capability comes without ignoring the core duties of a truck – outstanding towing and payload performance with a level of integration and technology only Ford can offer.

An all-new series in the F-150 lineup, F-150 Tremor is available in three versions, each featuring a standard F-150 Raptor-style bash plate, off-road running boards, unique hood and grille with Active Orange highlights and unique trim and technology packages.

The upgraded suspension starts with retuned springs front and rear for added ground clearance and to help keep tires more firmly in contact with terrain. Front hub knuckles and upper control arms are revised while Tremor-specific monotube shocks at the front and twin tube shocks at the rear are tuned for softer damping at low speeds, with additional damping and control for more severe off-road events.

New 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires mounted on unique matte-finish 18-inch wheels offer added ground clearance and a 1-inch wider stance for more confidence off-road. A Raptor-style bash plate serves to protect front end components in challenging off-road situations. All of these modifications together result in an approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle of 24.3 degrees. Tremor has 1.5 inches more total travel in the rear and an additional inch of total travel in front.

Available Trail Turn Assist reduces steering radius in tight off-road terrain situations by applying brakes to the inside rear wheel, allowing for tighter turns in low-speed maneuvers. F-150 Tremor also features selectable drive modes, which allow customers to choose the setting best suited to driving conditions. In addition to Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand, and Mud/Rut modes Tremor has Rock Crawl mode, which automatically engages the rear locking differential, turns off stability and traction control, reduces throttle response, adjusts shift points and displays the available 360-degree camera view on the center screen.

In addition to standard Hill Descent Control, Tremor also has available Trail Control which operates like cruise control for off-road use. Drivers simply select a set speed and the truck manages throttle and braking to allow them to focus on steering through challenging off-road conditions.

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor will be available next summer.