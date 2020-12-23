Subaru updates its US range with the introduction of the new 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid. New for 2021, the plug-in hybrid receives a redesigned front fascia and retuned suspension.

The 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid receives a redesigned front bumper and fog light trim. Also updated is the hexagonal grille featuring a silver metallic wing with blue accent. The compact SUV’s suspension has been retuned, featuring coils and dampers optimised for better ride, handling, and steering response.

Subaru StarDrive Technology employs two electric motors. One motor functions as an engine starter, plus it can be powered by the engine to function as a generator for the hybrid battery. The second motor powers the vehicle for hybrid and electric driving modes. It also charges the hybrid battery during regenerative braking. The plug-in SUV offers up to 17 miles of pure electric driving.

The compact SUV features X-MODE and Hill Descent Control for enhanced performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The Crosstrek Hybrid’s 8.7-inches of ground clearance and 1,000 lb. towing capacity provide versatility in both off-road and city driving. The Hybrid also comes standard with low-profile roof rails and unique 18-inch wheels in black with machine finish. The 60/40-split fold-down rear seats offer up to 43.1 cu.ft. of cargo space, enough space for camping gear or luggage.

The Hybrid is equipped with an ample list of standard features including an 8.0-inch SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire pressure display; power windows with auto-up/auto-down on both driver and passenger sides; power door locks and side mirrors; LED fog lights; SI-Drive; and dual USB ports.

Priced at $35,345, the 2021 Crosstrek Hybrid is the most efficient version of the compact SUV, delivering an EPA-rated 35 MPG/90 MPGe and 480-mile total range. Offered in a single trim with an option package, the Crosstrek Hybrid will arrive in Subaru retailers this winter.

An option package priced at $2,500 offers a power moonroof, heated steering wheel, the STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with voice activated navigation powered by TomTom, and Harman Kardon 8-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier.