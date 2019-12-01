Earlier this year the World celebrated the first flight of the Concorde supersonic passenger airplane. In order to celebrate this event, Aston Martin Bristol dealer has decided to order something special.

The dealer spoke with Aston Martin officials and with the Q by Aston Martin division in order to develop the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition.

On the outside, the british sportscar comes with a bespoke painted livery of the British Airways colors. The car has a carbon fiber roof, the famous British Airways “Speedmarque” logo on the front wings and a Concorde silhouette in the side strakes.

Inside the cabin there is an uphostery that mimics the Britis Airways’s cabin design, a Concorde logo on the seats and a Mach Meter graphic embroidered on the driver’s side sun vison.

Under the hood of the bonnet is the same V12 5.2 liter twin-turbocharged engine which can deliver 715 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque.