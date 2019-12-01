Audi has prepared some impovements for its electric SUV e-tron quattro. According to Audi, the new version of the model will feature some hardware and software modifications.

As a result, the top version of the car, the Audi e-tron 55 quattro will deliver 436 kilometers of range, 25 kilometers more compared to the current model. Also, the base version which is called Audi e-tron 50 quattro will deliver 336 kilometers of range.

Also, the German car manufacturer announced a new S Line exterior package. Audi has prepared modifications for the spoilers, side skirts, air intakes and wheels.

According to Audi, all these new improvements are already available to order in Germany.