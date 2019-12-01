The German tuning house AC Schnitzer has prepared an exterior package and a performance kit for the BMW Z4.

According to the officials, on the outside, customers will be able to order new 20 inch wheels, some carbon fiber accessories for the splitter, air difuser and rear spoiler. Inside the cabin there are new shift paddles, new pedals and some carbon fiber bits for the center console.

AC Schnitzer developed a new software for the ECU which can be mounted only on the Z4 M40i. In this version, the German roadster is equipped with a 3.0 liter six cylinder engine which develops 340 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque.

Thanks to the AC Schnitzer package, the engine delivers 400 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. For now, the German tuning firm did not announce the time needed for the not to 100 km/h run of the top speed.