Mercedes-Benz has a great compact cars portfolio. The Germans have the following compact models: A-Class, B-Class, CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, A-Class Sedan, GLA and GLB.

All these cars are new aside from the GLA and according to the German officials, on December 11 we will see a new GLA.

The compact SUV will feature an updated design, it will be higher than the current model but it will be shorter. More than that, the car will come with a slightly longer wheelsbase. As a result, the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA will offer more space for the passengers.

In order to keep things hot, Mercedes-Benz decided to publish a couple of pictures with the new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA covered in camouflage.

Inside the car we will see the same equippment as the one found in the new GLB 7-seat SUV. Also, the same strategy will be followed for the engine line-up.