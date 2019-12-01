Polyphony Digital has prepared an important update for the Gran Turismo Sport video game. Lamborghini was one of the car manufacturers that has decided to work close with the developers in order to come with a special project for the fans.

As a result, Lamborghini unveiled the Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo. This impressive hypercar comes with a futuristic design that was inspired by the Lamboghini Sian.

“The Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo was designed to be the best virtual car ever for all the young gamers and fans who love our brand. It is an opportunity for the genius and talent of our designers to fully express themselves and imagine a car that is not only fascinating and incredible to drive, but also reflects the design center’s commitment to developing innovative technologies, especially in the field of light materials and hybridization.”

Lamborghini did not announce the performance of this concept car, but the Italian car manufacturer officials have told that it was inspired by the Sian powertrain. As a reminder. Lamborghini Sian features a V12 6.5 liter engine and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. In total, Sian deliver 819 horsepower.