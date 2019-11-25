Mini John Cooper Works GP is here with 306 HP

Mini has officially unveiled the all-new 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP. This is the fastest Mini in history and it will be assembled in just 3.000 units. On other words, you’ll have to move fast if you want to get one of these pocket-rocket in your garage.

On the outside, the 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP comes with some special aerodynamic accessories and also features some raw (exposed) CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastics).

Inside the cabin are just two seats, the rear bench being thrown away to make room for a big stabilizer bar.

But the most impressive thing is under the hood. The 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP has a 2.0 liter four cylinder engine which can deliver 306 horsepower and 450 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to a specially tuned eight speed transmission, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 265 km/h.

Mini also equips the GP with an upgraded oil and cooling system for the engine.