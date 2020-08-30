A few weeks ago we gave you the news that Bugatti started the production of the Baby II, an electric vehicle developed for kids. Now, Aston Martin with some help from Little Car Company, the same company that helped Bugatti to develop the Baby II, unveiled the DB5 Junior.

The car is available in two versions. Both variants have about 3 meters long and the entry level version has a 6.7 horsepower engine that can deliver a top speed of about 48 km/h.

According to Aston Martin, thanks to an 1.8 kWh battery pack, the DB5 Junior can travel about 32 kilometers with one charge. If you don’t want to wait for the battery to charge, you can swap it in a matter of minutes.

The second version of the electric vehicle is called DB5 Vantage Junior. It uses a 13.6 horsepower engine and a double 1.8 kWh battery pack. For now, the Brits didn’t disclose the top speed for this variant, but it has four driving modes: Novice, Expert, Race and Vantage.

The DB5 Junior has a base price of 35.000 GBP, while the Vantage variant is 10 grand more.