Renting a car is offers huge convenience compared to having to wait for public means of transport or taking a taxi any time you plan to travel. However, this is not to say that the process of renting a car is transparent and straightforward as you might think. Many travelers make a few common mistakes while renting a car that can prove to be costly in the end. In addition to the process, there are other things that are confusing too, such as whether to purchase additional short-term insurance, refuel the car, and so on.

To help you understand the car rental process more thoroughly, we’ll go over what you need to know in this article. Keep reading to learn more.

Registering Additional Drivers Cost More

The first thing to know when renting a car is that registering additional drivers can be costly. Because of this, there is no need for registering every person who may be traveling with you, as it can significantly increase costs. However, if you are traveling for a long distance, it is advisable to register at least two as drivers to share the driving burden. With short distances, you can register one person to avoid unnecessary fees in the policy.

Understand your coverage

You can be covered in the case of an accident through your insurance as well as with some credit card plans. Both forms of coverage can be beneficial when renting a car. Rental car counters also offer their own form of coverage, but that is an optional add-on. Before renting a car, learn more about your insurance plan coverage as well as any additional coverage your credit card may cover.

Stick to the Paved Roads

Most companies require their customers to stay on the road for obvious reasons. Driving on uneven or gravel surfaces can cause damage to the vehicle and also car tires. Therefore, if you are in doubt about the rental company’s policy, you should ensure that you remain on paved roads. Some companies will also charge for damage that results from unpaved surfaces, even if you purchase rental car insurance or collision damage protection. However, if you want to pay for your off-road adventures, you can also talk to the rental company about options. In the end, however, it’s not your car, so ensure you treat it well.

Inspect Your Rental Car Beforehand

It is advisable to inspect your rental vehicle for dents, scratches as well as other signs of damage before you start your journey. This includes checking inside the car for any tears, stains, or marks on the interior surfaces. Usually, rental companies file these things, but it is wise to double-check and make sure they are all noted down before you get charged for them.

You should also check the rental car before returning it as well to avoid any surprise charges.

Youth Drivers Cost More

Apart from the number of additional drivers that you choose to include on the policy, it is good to know that registering youth drivers costs even more. In the past, it was almost impossible to find a rental company allowing drivers below 21 years to be registered. However, today some companies allow it, though you should expect a fee.

Fill Up the Tank

Most rental companies might require you to fill up the tank before returning the rental. Therefore, it is important to confirm with the agency before getting into the policy. If you fail to fill the tank, you will receive a fill-up charge. Unfortunately, these companies charge more for gas as compared to local gas rates, so you may as well just fill the tank before returning the car.

In the end, there are many benefits to renting a car. From road trips, business trips, or just a desire to drive a different car, there are different ways you can utilize your rental car. Just remember that the car isn’t yours, so you need to treat it as such. You should also completely understand the policies, restrictions, and rules of the rental company you choose to use. Enjoy!