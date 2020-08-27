A few days ago, Volkswagen has announced that the company has started to produce the first ID.4 units. As you may have read, the new Volkswagen ID.4 is the first SUV developed on the MEB platform and it is following the ID.3 hatchback.

The new Volkswagen ID.4 will be unveiled shortly and the German car manufacturer published some new renderings with the SUV.

The ID.4’s aerodynamically refined exterior perfectly sets the stage for the MEB’s revolutionary architecture: the vehicle’s front end is short and the wheelbase long, giving superlative space on the inside. The driver and passengers in the ID.4 take a seat in the Open Space.

A host of modular drive components is available for the ID.4—initially with rear-wheel drive and later with a powerful, electric all-wheel-drive variant. The high-voltage battery is always installed under the passenger cell to guarantee the vehicle’s low center of gravity and a well-balanced weight distribution. Ranges of up to 500 kilometers (WLTP) are possible depending on the drivetrain package.

The cockpit of the ID.4 has been clearly structured and it is almost completely controlled by touch functions or intelligent Natural Voice control. Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV offers high levels of safety technologies and full connectivity.