A few years ago, Alpine unveiled the A110 Legende GT, but the special edition was removed from the offer. Now, the French car manufacturer owned by Renault has decided to come back with the same moniker.
As you can imagine, the new Alpine A110 Legende GT is based on the top version of the car and features some new special bits. The new Alpine A110 Legende GT will be available in two color schemes: Mercury Silver exterior with a black leather cabin or Abyss Blue body and Amber Brown leather upholstery.
The car uses the same 1.8 liter engine used by the A110S version, which means it has 288 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. The price will start at 71,600 euros in France and there is also a catch.
The new Alpine A110 Legende GT will be produced in a limited quantity of 300 units, with all of them reserved for European customers.