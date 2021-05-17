This summer, Genesis, the premium brand from Hyundai, will start selling cars in Europe. For now, the Asian car manufacturer has prepared a line-up of four models: G70, GV70, G80 and GV80. Until today.

Because the Genesis has unveiled the 2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, a model which was specially tailored for the European market. It will compete with the A4 Avant, C-Class T-Modell and 3 Series Touring, and it will be available starting this year.

The new Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is the same size as the sedan on which it is based: 4,685 mm (184.4 in) long, 1,850 mm (72.8 in) wide, and 1,400 mm (55.1 in) tall, with the same 2,835 mm (111.6 in) wheelbase. But thanks to the new roof, the cargo capacity was boosted by 40%.

For now, we don’t have any details about the engine, but the sedan uses a 2.0 liter turbo and a V6 3.3 liter engine. We don’t know which one of these will be transferred into the Shooting Brake.