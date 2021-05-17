Back in October 2020, Volkswagen unveiled the facelift version of the current generation Tiguan. The best selling SUV in the German line-up has come with some exterior modifications and some great improvements inside.

Now, it is time to see what surprises have prepared the Germans for the Tiguan Allspace facelift. As you can imagine, on the outside there are the same modifications as the one see already on the standard version.

The Tiguan Allspace is longer than the regular Tiguan and, as a result, you can order a seven-seat version. Aside from that, there are no modifications compared to the current Tiguan.

The inside was totally borrowed from the five-seat variant, which means you’ll see the same climate control with touch sensitive button and no more knobs. I don’t know what your opinion is, but I honestly don’t like this new trend.

On the engine side, you’ll get the same 2.0 liter TSI unit with 184 HP and 300 Nm of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive 4Motion is an option.