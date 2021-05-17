Subaru is working with Toyota to develop an electric car. Nothing new. But these days, the guys from Subaru have decided to come up with a teaser picture and the name of the next electric model.

The first electric Subaru of the new era will be named Solterra (from the Latin words sol (sun) and terra (earth)) and it will be, of course, an SUV.

It will be a compact model which will have the same architecture as the bZ4X concept unveiled by Toyota some weeks ago.

There are no other details disclosed but we can say that the new model made by Subaru will feature an all-wheel drive layout, which means it will have two electric motors, one for each axle.