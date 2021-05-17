There is no secret that Ford is working on an electric version of the current F-150 pickup truck. But today we have some new info.

The new electric model made by the US-based car manufacturer will be named F-150 Lightning. The moniker will reappear in Ford’s line-up, as back in the ’90s Ford used it for some performance variants.

Also, the new F-150 Lightning will be unveiled on 19th May, so we are only two days apart from the special event.

The new electric pickup truck will be available in the United States later this year. Stay tuned for more info about the new F-150 Lightning.