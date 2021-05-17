A few months ago, Mini unveiled the facelifted version of the current Hatch and Cabrio models. But there were some fans that could not sleep (joke) thinking that their favourite model might not see a new generation.

The wait is finally over, as Mini officials have confirmed that the Mini Convertible will have a new generation by 2025.

“The Mini Convertible has a large and particularly loyal fan base. This is also shown by the great demand for the latest, freshly updated model. We are therefore firmly convinced of the success of this vehicle concept for the future,” Bernd Körber, head of the Mini brand, comments.

Also, the British official said that the development of the current Mini Convertible successor is a done deal.