Mercedes-Maybach has quietly unveiled the S-Class V12 model (S680), and now we have the official specifications.



The crown jewel of the Mercedes range is available to order in Russia, so this is the official info.

The V12 6.0 liter twin-turbo engine matted to a nine speed automatic transmission delivers 604 horsepower.

As a result, the Behemoth can sprint from not to 100 km/h in just four and a half seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Also, the car comes with an all-wheel drive system, ditching the RWD used in the old AMG S65.