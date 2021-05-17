Volkswagen has launched a new entry-level variant of the ID.4 in the UK. The car uses the smaller 52 kWh battery pack which can be ordered in two different states of the electric engine.

The Pure variant of the car has 109 kW which translates into 148 horsepower, while the Pure Performance version also uses one electric motor which is good for 125 kW (170 HP).

Both versions of the ID.4 are available with two new trim levels: City or Style.

Depending on the version, the WLTP range comes between 211 – 213 miles.

Volkswagen has managed to reduce the price of the ID.4, which is now available through the UK government’s plug-in car grant of 2,500 GBP, thanks to these new versions.