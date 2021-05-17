There are lots of car manufacturers who have decided to ditch the stick shift and add an automatic transmission. Even in a sports car.

But Honda likes to do things a little bit different. This is why the Japanese car manufacturer will continue to offer a manual transmission on its special cars like the Civic Si and Civic Type R.

The news is official and was made by Honda Public Relations representative Carl Pulley during a live interview at the unveiling of the 11th generation Civic.

The new generation Civic was launched a few weeks ago and the Type R performance variant is expected to come in late 2021 or early 2022.