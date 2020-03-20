AC Schnitzer, best known for tuning BMWs, has released upgrades for the Toyota Supra. This is the first time the German tuner has tuned a Toyota. The Toyota Supra coupe and the BMW Z4 roadster share similar engine, transmission, and interior components.

The AC Schnitzer engine kit boosts the Supra’s 3.0L turbocharged inline-six engine power from 335 to 400 horsepower and torque from 365 lb-ft to 442 lb-ft. The engine paired with a new sports exhaust system with black anodized stainless steel or carbon tips.

AC has augmented that exterior with a decently sized carbon rear wing, custom front splitter, extra carbon vents in the hood, and license plate holder. Customers can also choose between 20-inch wheels AC1 or AC3 rims and optional larger 21-inch AC3 wheels.

The Supra sits lower to the ground with AC Schnitzer RS coilover kit lowering the height by 1.18 inches up front (30 mm) and 1.57 inches in the back (40 mm).

Inside, various aluminum accessories such as the pedal covers and footrest and a carbon fiber BMW iDrive control knob cover.

These AC Schnitzer GR Supra upgrades ready to go, come with a 36-month warranty, and can be ordered from the tuner’s headquarters in Germany.