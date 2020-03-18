Ram is avoiding these hard times with a special edition of its most successful model, the Ram 1500. The US manufacturer unveiled the 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition, a new luxury trim aimed at the largest truck-buying region in the world. The Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition packages together popular appearance and luxury features.

The Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition will be offered exclusively in Texas and neighboring states.

Outside, the Laramie Southwest Edition’s body-colored bumpers, mirrors and grille surround give it a sophisticated appearance. Subtle chrome highlights, including tow hooks, grille inserts, body side moldings and polished 20-inch wheels, provide exterior visual accents. Power side steps are also included and fold out of the way when the truck is parked or underway.

Inside, the Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is loaded with features, technology and a unique feature. Among those features are the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with a massive 12-inch touchscreen, dual-pane panoramic sunroof and electronic trailer brake control. Also included are automatic high beam headlights, Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense® Front and Rear Park-Assist with Stop, remote tailgate-release and rain-sensing windshield wipers. Buyers have a choice of either a bench or buckets seats. All Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Editions are delivered with a heavy-duty Mopar locking console when the bucket seat option is selected.

The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is available in all powertrain options. Buyers can choose Quad and Crew Cab body configurations and 5 ft.-7 in. (Crew only) or 6 ft.-4-in. bed lengths.

Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition’s Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price starts at $45,380.