Renault will launch a new generation Espace. The sixth one. But like no other variant of the car, the new Espace will be an SUV and not a minivan.

The new generation Espace will be a seven seat SUV and it will probably replace the old Koleos.

The 2024 Renault Espace will have an overall lenght of 4.72 meters and the vehicle will offer an interior lenght of 2.48 meters.

The new car will be based on the Austral platform, which mean it will probably use the same powertrains. The top of the range will be a hybrid since Renault showed the redesigned Espace badge with a gold-like finish for the last “e.”.

The official unveil of the new Espace will take place in March.