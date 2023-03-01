Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the revised version of the current GLE model. As you can imagine, this is just a facelift and not a new generation, no matter what info you’ll find on the official website saing “the new GLE”.

As you would expect, the new facelift is applied also to the Coupe version of the GLE.

On the design side, there are some small modifications: new grille, larger chrome partes, modified headlights and trail lights and new wheels.

Inside the cabin there is a similar stories: a new steering wheel with touch sensors, chrome trim on the air vents, and lots of techy integrated in the multimedia system.

There are also some new safety and assistance systems.

The only important modifications on the engine line up reffers to the plug-in hybrid variant. Called GLE 400e 4Matic, the car comes with a 136 HP electric motor and a 2.0 liter petrol unit. It delivers 381 HP and 479 pound-feet of toqrue. The PHEV can run from not to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. The battery has 23.3 kWh but there isn’t an official range.

All the other powertrains will be equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system.