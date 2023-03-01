Back in 2022, Mini has unveiled a unique Mini Cooper Convertible electric. But the car got impressive feedback from the public, and Mini decided to come up with a production variant.

The car will be manufactured in a small series – only 999 units – but you can order it now. The production will start in April, and the details are just as those one you can find on the prototype.

The car comes with an electric motor with 181 horsepower and a battery pack which can deliver up to 201 kilometres with one charge. The not to 100 km/h is done in 7.3 seconds, while the soft-top can be operated at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

Mini also put some special logos on the body and inside the car.

“Three years ago we launched the all-electric Mini Cooper SE, and today one in five Mini sold in Europe is an all-electric Mini. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the Mini Cooper SE Convertible within only a few months. I’m delighted that we can offer 999 Mini customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling”, said Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini.