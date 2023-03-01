Ram Trucks has unveiled the production electric pickup: the 1500 REV. The car was unveiled in a Super Bowl commercial called “Premature Electrification”.

Unfortunatly, the US-based car manufacturer did not discolse any specifications of the 1500 REV. It will probably be based on the BEV-centric STLA Frame platform.

According to RAM, the production version will enter manufacturing line sometime in 2024 and will reach showrooms late next year.

“The Ram brand has redefined the pickup truck segment before and will once again with the all-new Ram 1500 REV. We believe in bringing the right range of powertrain solutions to our customers, and the Ram 1500 REV will be the first in a lineup of electrified solutions that will add to our current award-winning truck lineup. We are on an exciting electrification journey that will see Ram push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time”, said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis.