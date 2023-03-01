Volkswagen has published some pictures with the upcoming Touareg model. As you can imagine, the car you are seeing here is a camouflaged prototype that was used for dynamic tests.

According to Volkswagen, the Touareg facelift will be unveiled in May, and the car will come with new aesthetics, an improved interior, and a modified engine lineup.

The revised Touareg will feature new matrix headlights with 38,400 micro LEDs and the ability to project lane guidance, among others. Volkswagen will also offer new wheels, special brake calipers for the top variant and a rear VW badge that lights up.

The Touareg facelift will continue to use the 3.0 liter V6 engine which will deliver 231 HP and 500 Nm or 286 HP and 600 Nm. There will also be a petrol unit also in a 3.0 liter variant with 340 HP and 450 Nm.

The top of the range will be the Touareg R eHybrid. This is a plug-in hybrid with 456 HP and 702 Nm. The battery pack should have 14.3 kWh which will be good for about 50 kilometres in electric mode.