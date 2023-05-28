The electric cars are starting to become very important in the manufacturer’s strategies. But the current combustion engine are still here.

Also, in order to cut costs, manufacturers are trying to find different strategies. For example, Ford said that the 2024 Ford F-150 will feature 2,400 fewer parts.

“In the coming months, we’re going to reduce the orderable combinations on the F-150 by a magnitude that we’ve never seen before. Less complexity means fewer parts. From one model year to another, we’re taking about 2,400 parts out of the F-150. That means many fewer parts to engineer, test and manage quality on”, Kumar Galothra, Ford Blue’s president for Automotive News.

The optimisation process won’t stop here, since the Explorer SUV will go throught a similar process.