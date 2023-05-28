Renault is working on another new SUV. This time it will be a coupe one and will be the bigger brother of the current Arkana.

The new Renault SUV will be named Rafale, and the name was used before, but not on a car. IN 1934, the diamond logo purchased aircraft company Caudron, and the first airplane launched under the new management was named Rafale.

As you would expect, Renault didn’t gave us any other details about the SUV, but there are some chances to become the coupe variant of the current Austral (since it will be bigger than the Arakana).

With all the details of the new SUV we’ll come on June 18th.