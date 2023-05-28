Opel will be Stellantis’s only brand to attend to the upcoming 2023 IAA Munich Auto Show. This might sound pretty weird, since Stellantis has 14 brands under the coordination, but judging by the recent lack of popularity of auto shows, the decision is justified.

Opel will bring several electric vehicles to IAA Mobility. They’ll include the Astra Sports Tourer Electric and Corsa Electric. There will also be a third one, but this will remain a surprise.

The IAA Mobility Show was previously the Frankfurt Motor Show. The location of the event changed in 2021.