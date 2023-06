Less than 48 hours after the official debut of the new Aston Martin DB12, the car manufacturer sold the first unit to a charity event.

The new model was sold for 1,6 million USD in support of amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 benefiting The Foundation for AIDS Research.

The special car will be signed by Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, the current F1 racing drivers for Aston Martin.

This first car also includes some Q by Aston Martin tweaks.