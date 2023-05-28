Cadillac has published the first pictures and details of the all-new and special 2024 Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Blackwing 20th Anniversary.

The cars are already available to order and the CT5-V will feature GM’s Super Cruise driver assistance which allows in the US for hands-free driving and on-demand automatic lane changes on certain stretches of roads.

Both special models will use a new grille, a unique wake-up animation on the driver’s display and a vast palette of body colors, including Velocity Red, Cyber Yellow Metallic, Coastal Blue Metallic, and Black Diamond Tricoat.

The CT4-V using the V6 3,6 liter engine with 472 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. The engine resources are sent to the ground via an automatic 10 speed transmission.

The CT5-V Blackwing comes with a V8 6,2 liter unit with 668 HP and 659 lb-ft of torque. The unit will be available standard with a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox or with an optional 10-speed GM Hydra-Matic automatic.