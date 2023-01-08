Zeeks is Geely’s new electric vehicle marque for China and recently launched the 2023 version of the Zeekr 001. The updated variant of the battery powered car can be ordered with an optional 140 kWh battery pack that can deliver up to 641 miles of range.

As fas as I know, this makes the 2023 Zeekr 001 the world’s longest range production electric car.

The 2023 MY can be ordered with the same two electric powertrains that were available for the pre-faceilift variant. The base variant has one electric engine with 286 horsepower, while the top of the range comes with two motors and a total of 536 horsepower.

There are three different battery options. The first one is an 86 kWh pack, while the second one comes with a 100 kWh battery. The first one can deliver up to 339 miles of range, while the second one can travel up to 460 miles on a single charge. The top of the line in battery sizes will be the already mentioned 140 kWh pack. But there is one catch: all the ranges mentioned are calculated according to China’s CLTC cycle.