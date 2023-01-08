During this year Consumer Electronics Show, Volkswagen has unveiled a prototype near-production ready version of the ID.7. Best words to describe this vehicle? An electric Passat.

The new ID.7 is based on the MEB+ architecture and will be soon unveiled without camouflage. According to the German car manufacturer, the car comes with a wheelbase of 116.9 inches and it stretches out to a total length of 194.5 inches. As a result, it is bigger compared to the current Arteon.

More than that, the ID.7 production model will feature a new 15 inch touchscreen, a head-up display with augmented reality and digitally controlled air vents.

For now, the battery size or the power output are still unknown, but Volkswagen said that the top of the line variant will deliver up to 700 kilometres of range.