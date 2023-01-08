Bugatti Bolide from Lego Bugatti and Lego have teamed up once again to deliver a special Lego Technic toy. It is built on the Bolide blueprints and can be yours for only 50 US dollars.

The Bolide Lego Technic has 905 pieces tailored to kids aged 9 and up, and much like the Ford GT Lego Technic (unveiled a couple of days ago) it comes with a detailed engine with moving pistons.

This Lego kit has over 3 inches (8 centimeters) high, 12 in (31 cm) long, and 5 in (13 cm) wide.

The car also comes with a detailed interior, with a turntable steering wheel, a roof scoop and the unique Bolide’s signature X-shaped taillights.