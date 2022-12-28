The Brits from Radical have unveiled the all-new SR3 XXR racetrack toy. It is based on the current SR3 but, according to officials, it is more refined and hardcore.

Under the hood of the British model is a 1.5 liter engine with four cylinder which can deliver 232 horsepower and can run in biofuel. This is the first Radical which can be filled with biofuel.

Thanks to the low mass, the car has a power-to-weight ratio of over 350 hp per tonne.

Standard, the new SR3 XXR comes with a new pit limiter, a LMP-inspired center tail shark fin, while on the option list you’ll get a cabron fiber splitter or a cabron fiber rear diffuser.

The new SR3 XXR will be available with a new braking system developed in cooperation with AP Racing.

The Radical sold more than 1,500 units of its cars, and the SR3 is one of the most successful products in history.