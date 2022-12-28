Bertone, the famous Italian coachbuilder, has presented the new GB110 hypercar. This is the first pr oject from the marque’s new owners Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci.

For now, the officials did not disclose the engine layout or displacement, but they have told that the hypercar will deliver 1,100 horsepower and 1,100 Nm of torque.

The mysterious powerplant will rev up to 8,400 rpm.

The engine will work with fuel made from plastic waste and, according to Bertone, it will be able to run from not to 100 km/h in just 2,79 seconds. The top speed will be over 380 km/h.

The engine will use a seven speed transmission.

According to Bertone, the production of EB110 will be limited to 33 units.