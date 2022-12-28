BMW celebrates the two millionth 7 Series model produced in Dingolfing plant in Germany. The anniversary car is a black i7 xDrive60 with a cognac-painter interior. As you may have read, the new generation 7 Series is on sale since the beginning of December this year.

According to BMW, the 7 Series has been produced in Dingolfing since the launch of the first generation in 1977. As you may have read, the original 7 was lunched with some special features in the segment, including power steering as standard, automatic transmission with two pre-programmed driving modes, and an onboard computer.

In order to start the production of the new 7 Series, BMW invested more than 300 million Euros.

“The BMW 7 Series is our top model. In it, we combine progressive luxury and the latest technologies. Like no other model, it stands for automotive innovations and now also for our electric offensive in the luxury segment. What makes me particularly proud is that we have been producing it here since it was introduced 45 years ago”, said Dingolfing plant manager Christoph Schroder.