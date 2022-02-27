A few months after the unveiling of the all-new Ranger, Ford has come with the crown ruller: the Raptor version.

As you expect, the new pick-up truck comes with loads of suspension tweaks. Also, the car has better protections and special All terrain tires.

But one of the most notable modifications consist in the engine department. The new 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor will be available in Europe with a V6 3.0 liter engine that can deliver 288 horsepower. In other markets, the same engine will deliver 400 HP.

According to Ford, the old 2.0 liter diesel unit will still be offered in some specific markets. We don’t know which one.

The new 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor will feature a permanent four-wheel-drive system with an on-demand electronically controlled two-speed transfer case.

The car will also feature lots of selectable driving modes: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Rock Crawl, Sand, Mud/Ruts, and Baja.

Another important modification is the special exhaust system which will feature adjustable flaps in order to modify the soundtrack.