I think many of you have heared about what is going in Easter Europe. Yes, it is a war, and a traditional one, I might say. It started on 24th February when Russia attacked Ukraine.

After that, lots of decision have been taken, and one of them is strictly related to cars. Formula 1 announced the Russian Grand Prix’s contract has been terminated and it won’t be a Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

“Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix promoter meaning Russia will not have a race in the future,” the statement reads.

As a direct cause of the war, the FIA World Motor Sport Council held an extraordinary meeting to discuss issues relating to Russia’s invasion. As a result, Russian and Belarusian drivers woult still be able to race, but under the neutral FIA flag. This decision not stopped ASNs from taking special actions, including Motorsport UK which announced that drivers from Russia and Belarus won’t be permitted to race in the UK.

Photo: Mercedes-AMG Petronas