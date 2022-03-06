As a direct effect of the war started by Russian in Ukraine, lots of major companies have decided to react. In our world, Haas, the American Formula 1 team has decided to terminate the contract with main sponsor Uralkali. Also, Nikita Mazepin was kicked from the line-up.

“Haas F1 Team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title parnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin. As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict”, said the team.

Also, a few days before this announcement, Haas has said that is in talks with Pietro Fittipaldi to replace Mazepin if the Russian driver won’t be allowed to drive is some Grand Prix.

For now there are not any other news regarding Haas’s second driver. Mick Schumacher will continue this year with the American team.

Photo: Haas