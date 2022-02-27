Mazda has presented the expansion plans for the future two years: in Europe and US, the Japanese car manufacturer will launch three new SUVs. We are speaking about the CX-50, CX-60 and CX-90.

The European market will get the CX-60 which will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time in Mazda’s history. Also, the car will feature a RWD layout.

All these models will be developed with some help from Toyota, so you shouldn’t be surprised if the Mazda models will get some already known powertrains.

The new Mazda CX-60 will be officially unveiled on March 8th.