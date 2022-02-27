BMW is working on a new electric car. It is the future i7, which can be translated into the electric version of the 7 Series. Yes, you read the right words: the 7 Series will have a fully electric variant.

For now we don’t have an official date of the launch, but we do know that it will happen during 2022.

In order to keep the fans happy, the guys from BMW have published some teaser pictures with the upcoming i7 during some acoustic testing.

As you can imagine, the car will be like a cocoon, and this is why it will feature special insluation. We don’t have any other details about the future BMW i7.