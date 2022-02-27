Volkswagen will soon unveil the production version of the ID. Buzz MPV. The car will be completely electric and it will be based on the current MEB platform, the same architecture that is used on the ID.3, ID.4, ID5, and other VW Group models.

The official unveiling is scheduled for March, but until then, we have the first technical specs.

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz will be offered in two body versions: a passenger vehicle and a cargo variant.

No matter the version, the car will use one electric motor with 204 horsepower. The engine will be powered by the 77 kWh battery.

In terms of dimensions, the new ID. Buzz will have over 4.5 meters long and will spun a 3 meters long chassis.

The maximum speed will be electronically capped at 145 km/h. The passenger variant will be able to carry up to 5 people and 1.121 litres of cargo. If you are going for the cargo version, the model will have three seats and 1,900 litres of cargo space.